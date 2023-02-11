Share:

ISLAMABAD - As a megaproject with a cumulative investment of $ 65 billion in 2022, the CPEC has created 192,000 jobs, 6,000MW of power supply, 809km of highway, and 886km of transmission line, which laid a solid foundation for Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

This was stated by Rana Ihsan Afzal khan, Coordinator to Prime Minster of Pakistan on Commerce and Industry, in an interview with China Economic Net (CEN). Citing an example of a road project under the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rana said, “It used to take almost 24 hours to travel from Islamabad to Gilgit Baltistan.

As soon as the CPEC came in and the road network was improved with travelling time shortened by half, we saw that all of a sudden there was a boom of tourism and economic growth in Gilgit, he added.

According to the official website of the CPEC Authority, five transport projects under the CPEC have been completed, and among them, three are motorway projects, including KKH Phase II, Multan- Sukkur Motorway (M5), and Hakla - D.I Khan Motorway, adding 809 km to the road network of Pakistan and driving economic activities in the cities along the road.

“The network of roads and Gwadar Port has been established. Now we are moving towards the Gwadar new international airport and the ML-1 railway project, which will further improve logistics, the speed of trading, and people-to-people contact,” Rana stated. About BRI, Rana said, it is an initiative of connectivity of not only infrastructure but of economy, trade, and people to people.