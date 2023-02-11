Share:

QUETTA - Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) has conducted operations against drug smugglers across Balochistan in or­der to save youth from curse of narcotics. Accord­ing to press release issued here on Friday, during the operations, in the month of January 2023, ANF Balochistan successfully conducted 22 operations and recovered 4,463.4-kg Hashish, 370-kg Opium, 500 grams Heroin, 168.70-kg Methamphetamine, 155 x Ecstasy Tablets and 824 litres Hydrochloric Acid. These operations were conducted in different ar­eas of the province includ­ing Turbat, Gwadar, Nou­kundi, Chaman, Kuchlak, Jiwani, Kila Abdullah, Hub and Quetta. The value of seized narcotics in local market is Rs880 million and in international mar­ket the value of seized narcotics amounts to $107 million. Cases have been registered against the culprits at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act and further inves­tigations are underway. The ANF is committed to eradicate the drug men­ace from society and will continue efforts to achieve the mission.