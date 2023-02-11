Share:

The counter-terrorism departments’ (CTD) investigation department on Saturday arrested a suspect in Karachi.

As per details, the suspect was involved in the targeted killing of a traffic police personnel and he was arrested eight years after the incident.

The CTD has recovered ammunition from the suspect’s possession and registered an FIR against him.

The alleged suspect Ijaz Kaala along with other suspects targeted traffic police personnel Muhammad Mansha in 2014, and the bullets also injured a Rikshaw driver.

Earlier, two terrorists were killed after carrying out a grenade attack and firing at a raiding team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The CTD spokesperson said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Nowshera’s Misri Banda in the vicinity of the Risalpur police station. The terrorists carried out a grenade attack and opened fire at the raiding team.

The CTD team remained safe in the grenade attack and firing but a vehicle was partially damaged. After retaliation, two terrorists of a banned outfit were killed while two to three terrorists escaped taking the advantage of darkness.