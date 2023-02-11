Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during different intelligence-based operations across the province.

According to CTD Punjab spokesperson, the suspects who were rounded up in IBOs were identified as, Kashif, Jawad Saeed, Saqib Ilyas, Sabz Ali, Daud Shah and Ahmad Jan.

The spokesperson said that 10 cases were registered against the terrorists and the investigation was underway. The arrested terrorist had already planned to carry out an attack in sensitive districts, he said.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the arrested suspects.

On Feb 9, two terrorists had been killed after carrying out a grenade attack and firing at a raiding team of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Nowshera district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The CTD spokesperson had said that an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Nowshera’s Misri Banda in the vicinity of the Risalpur police station. The terrorists carried out a grenade attack and opened fire at the raiding team.