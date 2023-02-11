Share:

Rawalpindi - Unknown dacoits shot dead a man apparently over showing resistance during dacoity bid in Sangral, the limits of police Station (pS) Chontra, informed sources on Friday. in yet another incident, 13 persons suffered with burn injuries when huge fire broke out in a triple story building located at dhoke Khaba, they said. according to sources, a villager namely Malik Usman along with his wife was going to Roper Kalan when a gang of armed dacoits intercepted them on gunpoint.

The dacoits snatched mobile and wallet from the man on which he putt off resistance. Suddenly, a dacoit started firing on him. Usman suffered three bullet injuries and was moved to hospital while the dacoits managed to escape from the scene, sources said. in the hospital, Usman succumbed to fatal bullet injuries. a heavy contingent of police, led by Sp Saddar division Bilal Mehmood Sulehri, rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

Sp Bilal Mehmood Sulehri ordered SdpO and SHO pS Chontra to arrest the fleeing culprits immediately. a murder case has also been registered against the dacoits. also, police shot and injured a car lifter in an encounter in ladian area last night.

The other accomplices of the maimed car lifter managed to escape from the scene. Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out in the garage of triple story building located at dhoke Khaba. Resultantly, a total of 13 persons suffered burn injuries and went unconscious due to suffocation and were moved to hospital by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment.

The firefighters also extinguished the huge inferno. according to Rescue 1122 spokesman, 5 persons sustained burn injuries while 8 others went unconscious because of suffocation. The victims have been identified as ayesha (4), irfan (40), Meerab (17), abdullah (16), Mustafa (8), Faisal (38), anjum (31), abdullah (11), abeera (12), Javeria (10), Fatima (8), abrish (4) and Shumaila (33).