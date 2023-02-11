Share:

KARACHI-The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has announced to unilaterally increase milk prices by Rs20 per litre from February 11.

According to the Dairy Farmers Association spokesperson, the hike in fuel, fodder prices has compelled them to jack up the milk prices. Currently, the milk is being sold at Rs190 in the metroplitan while the official rate has been fixed at Rs180.

After the increase, the per litre price of milk will soar to Rs210. Recently, Karachi Commissioner ordered to carry out operations and seal dairy shops selling milk at higher prices.