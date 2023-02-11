IMF WELCOMES PM’S ‘COMMITMENT’.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has vowed to implement all prior actions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) including increasing power and gas tariffs and announcing a mini budget of Rs170 billion to revive the loan programme in order to avoid the country’s default after building its foreign exchange reserves with the help of inflows from the Fund and bilateral and multilateral partners.
Pakistan and IMF could not reach a staff-level agreement as the talks between the two sides ended on Thursday last. The IMF has set prior actions for signing the staff-level agreement. Both the sides would resume virtual talks from Monday.
Addressing a press conference here on early Friday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar committed to keep making efforts to ensure Pakistan completed the IMF programme. He said that the government has received the draft of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP). “We will go through it on the weekend. A virtual meeting with the IMF will be held after that on Monday,” he said and further explained that once the MEFP has been finalised, the IMF has its own internal process and then a Board meeting is held. And then finally, when approval is given, the [tranche] is disbursed. “It is a standard process which can neither be shortened, and hopefully they won’t extend it unnecessarily,” Dar added.
“We are working to revive the IMF’s programme and currently there is no proposal for debt restructuring,” said an official of the ministry of finance. He further said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved Circular Debt Management Plan and soon it would announce a mini budget to comply with the directives of the IMF.
The Finance Minister informed
that the government would announce a mini budget worth of Rs170 billion to fulfil prior actions of the IMF. “Taxation measures of Rs170 billion will be taken as opposed to the rumours of Rs700-800 billion,” he said and added that the Rs170 billion will have to be recovered within four months in this fiscal year. He clarified that the government would not impose General Sales Tax on oil products.
He clarified that taxes would indirectly burden the common man. To impose the taxes, the government would introduce a finance bill or ordinance, depending on the situation at the time, he said. If both houses of the parliament were in session at the time, then a bill would be presented, otherwise, an ordinance would be promulgated, he said. The Finance Minister said that the government would also implement the agreed-upon energy reforms through the federal cabinet. Primary focus would be on minimising untargeted subsidies and reducing the “flow” in the gas sector to zero so that there was no addition to the circular debt.
Ishaq Dar informed that the government had already fulfilled the commitment to raise the petroleum development levy (PDL) on petrol to Rs50 per litre whereas the PDL on diesel would also be raised to Rs50 per litre from Rs40 per litre by Rs5 each in next two months.
“We have agreed to increase the allocation to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to Rs400 billion from Rs360 billion currently to [help] the most vulnerable people hit by inflation.”
The Finance Minister said the country’s generation cost was around Rs3 trillion while only Rs1.8 trillion were recovered, which resulted in an increase in either the circular debt or fiscal deficit. However, the entire difference in amount would not be recovered by increasing the tariff, he said.
Talking about the foreign exchange reserves situation, the minister said commitments with friendly countries would be fulfilled and inflows would be received. “There is nothing to worry about. This country has also survived on $414 million in foreign reserves. “The State Bank is managing,” he assured.
Dar said there was a credibility gap as the IMF did not trust the government because of the PTI government’s actions. “They say not only did the previous government not implement the agreement but also reversed when the vote of no-confidence was brought [against Prime Minister Imran Khan].
The incumbent government was implementing the one signed by former prime minister Imran Khan with the IMF in 2019-2020. He reiterated that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is holding talks to reach the agreement as a “sovereign commitment”. “This is an old agreement which had been suspended and delayed previously,” he noted.
Meanwhile, the IMF has also issued a statement. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Mr. Nathan Porter visited Islamabad during January 31 – February 9 to hold discussions under the ninth review of the authorities’ program supported by the IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement.
At the end of the visit, Mr. Porter issued a statement: “The IMF team welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitment to implement policies needed to safeguard macroeconomic stability and thanks the authorities for the constructive discussions.
“Considerable progress was made during the mission on policy measures to address domestic and external imbalances. Key priorities include strengthening the fiscal position with permanent revenue measures and reduction in untargeted subsidies, while scaling up social protection to help the most vulnerable and those affected by the floods; allowing the exchange rate to be market determined to gradually eliminate the foreign exchange shortage; and enhancing energy provision by preventing further accumulation of circular debt and ensuring the viability of the energy sector. The timely and decisive implementation of these policies along with resolute financial support from official partners are critical for Pakistan to successfully regain macroeconomic stability and advance its sustainable development.
“Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days to finalize the implementation details of these policies.”