LAHORE - The three-day Pakistan Literature Festival of Arts Council Karachi commenced on Friday afternoon at Alhamra Arts Council here in Lahore and will continue till Sunday night.
Sindh Provincial Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah inaugurated the festival. While Anwar Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Hamid Mir, Nayar Ali Dada, Kamran Lashari, Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal, Kishore Naheed, Zafar Masood, Mian Faqir Ejazuddin, Fateh Muhammad Malik, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui Razi Ahmed and others were also present. Alhamra Hall was jam-packed as thousands of people attended the opening ceremony on the screen outside. Before the opening ceremony, banners and posters were displayed on major roads and intersections of Lahore city. Alhamra Arts Council was decorated with flags, posters and banners, while book stalls werealso set up. Youth who trained out in great numbers to attend this literature festival gave an enthusiastic welcome to Anwar Maqsood , Hamid Mir and Ahmad Shah. Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, was applauded repeatedly by the youth during his speech about the culture of the Indus Valley and the Sufis of Punjab. Renowned writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad who was supposed to join this festival but died suddenly on Friday morning, apicture of his was placed on his empty chair during the opening ceremony. Arts Council Karachi Director Admin Shakeel Khan prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul of Amjad Islam Amjad, while Iftikhar Arif and Kishore Naheed expressed their opinion on the services of Amjad Islam Amjad. Provincial Minister of Education and Culture of Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah started his speech with the poem of Amjad Islam Amjad and said that he cannot be away from us even if he is gone. He said that under the leadership of Ahmad Shah, we have brought the four and a half thousand year old Fakir Mian Amir tradition from Sindh. Mian Amir was taken to lay the foundation stone of the Golden Temple. He was the true ambassador of inter-faith harmony, he added. Speaking further he said,this work belongs to the institutions, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahmed Shah are doing this work in a comprehensive way but the governments are the one who patronize and we will continue to patronize.He said that we have lost a lot and now we have nothing left to lose. The message in the poetry of Sachal Sarmast, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Balhe Shah needs to be publicized, so the Punjab government should patronize people who are trying to publicize the message of peace of the Sufis, he said. It flows from Punjab to Sindh, but today Ahmad Shah has come to Lahore from Karachi on the opposite side of the Indus River with the river of literature. This journey is our five thousand years old journey, which is a culture from Kashmir to the Indus Valley. In this culture, there are no big weapons and no king, but all the poor and advocates of peace. He said that these young people cannot be left behind. Today we have gathered in Al-Hamra in the name of literature and culture, we are the heirs of Shah and Baba Farid and the message of these Sufis shows us the way to peace not only in Punjab but also in KPK, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said in his welcome speech that a nation whose culture dies cannot survive. There is a lot of hatred and fighting in our society. We have to end these hatreds by developing literature and culture and we have come to Lahore with the message of brotherhood, peace and friendship in all units to connect the youth of Pakistan with literature and culture, so we have to promote cultural activities. It should be given and this is our purpose of coming to Lahore today, he said,