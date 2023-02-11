Share:

LAHORE - The three-day Pakistan Literature Festival of Arts Council Karachi com­menced on Friday afternoon at Al­hamra Arts Council here in Lahore and will continue till Sunday night.

Sindh Provincial Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah inaugurated the festival. While An­war Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Hamid Mir, Nayar Ali Dada, Kamran Lashari, Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal, Kishore Naheed, Zafar Masood, Mian Faqir Ejazuddin, Fateh Muhammad Malik, Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui Razi Ahmed and others were also pres­ent. Alhamra Hall was jam-packed as thousands of people attended the opening ceremony on the screen outside. Before the opening cer­emony, banners and posters were displayed on major roads and in­tersections of Lahore city. Alhamra Arts Council was decorated with flags, posters and banners, while book stalls werealso set up. Youth who trained out in great numbers to attend this literature festival gave an enthusiastic welcome to Anwar Maqsood , Hamid Mir and Ahmad Shah. Provincial Minister Syed Sar­dar Ali Shah, was applauded repeat­edly by the youth during his speech about the culture of the Indus Valley and the Sufis of Punjab. Renowned writer and poet Amjad Islam Am­jad who was supposed to join this festival but died suddenly on Friday morning, apicture of his was placed on his empty chair during the opening ceremony. Arts Council Karachi Di­rector Admin Shakeel Khan prayed for forgiveness of the departed soul of Amjad Islam Amjad, while Iftikhar Arif and Kishore Naheed expressed their opinion on the services of Am­jad Islam Amjad. Provincial Minister of Education and Culture of Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah started his speech with the poem of Amjad Is­lam Amjad and said that he cannot be away from us even if he is gone. He said that under the leadership of Ahmad Shah, we have brought the four and a half thousand year old Fa­kir Mian Amir tradition from Sindh. Mian Amir was taken to lay the foun­dation stone of the Golden Temple. He was the true ambassador of in­ter-faith harmony, he added. Speak­ing further he said,this work belongs to the in­stitutions, Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahmed Shah are doing this work in a compre­hensive way but the gov­ernments are the one who patronize and we will continue to patronize.He said that we have lost a lot and now we have nothing left to lose. The mes­sage in the poetry of Sachal Sarmast, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Balhe Shah needs to be publicized, so the Punjab government should patron­ize people who are trying to pub­licize the message of peace of the Sufis, he said. It flows from Punjab to Sindh, but today Ahmad Shah has come to Lahore from Karachi on the opposite side of the Indus River with the river of literature. This journey is our five thousand years old journey, which is a culture from Kashmir to the Indus Valley. In this culture, there are no big weapons and no king, but all the poor and advocates of peace. He said that these young people can­not be left behind. Today we have gathered in Al-Hamra in the name of literature and culture, we are the heirs of Shah and Baba Farid and the message of these Sufis shows us the way to peace not only in Punjab but also in KPK, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. President Arts Council Ka­rachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said in his welcome speech that a nation whose culture dies cannot survive. There is a lot of hatred and fighting in our society. We have to end these hatreds by developing literature and culture and we have come to Lahore with the message of brotherhood, peace and friendship in all units to connect the youth of Pakistan with literature and culture, so we have to promote cultural activities. It should be given and this is our purpose of coming to Lahore today, he said,