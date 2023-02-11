Share:

SWAT - An earthquake tremors jolted Swat and its adjoining areas on Friday. The magnitude of the quake on the Richter scale was recorded at 4.4. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the quake took place at a depth of 203 kilometres, while the epicentre of the quake was located near Pakistan and Afghanistan border.

The tremors caused panic among the residents and they rushed out of their home. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake struck at a depth of 203 kilometres while its epicentre was located near the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan. There were no reports of any casualties or damage.

It was worth mentioned here that the death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria kept on climbing Thursday, topping 21,000 as the first UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones but hopes of finding more survivors faded.

The chief of the World Health Organization said he was on his way to Syria, as bitter cold hampered the search of thousands of flattened buildings and threatened the lives of many quake victims who are without shelter and drinking water.