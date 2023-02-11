Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday considered in detail the constitutional and legal implications of the letter sent by President Dr Arif Alvi.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja also considered the letter written by the Ministry of Interior on February 8, 2023, in which the ministry refused to deploy the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces for static duty citing precarious security situation and forces’ involvement in the war against terrorism.

The ECP also considered the country’s economic situation and the Finance Division’s refusal to provide more funds for electoral activities, the state news agency reported.

It also deliberated on the security concerns and other factors highlighted by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretaries and inspectors general of police, which were imperative for holding peaceful elections.

Apart from the ECP members, the Secretary Election Commission and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Arif Alvi asked ECP to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja today, a copy of which is available with ARY News, President Arif Alvi said that the election of an assembly is to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224 (2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218 (3) which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He reminded the CEC and other ECP members about their fundamental duty as per their oath under Article 214 and Third Schedule of the Constitution, which says “I will discharge my duties……faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan”, and the Elections Act, 2017 to avoid serious consequences of breach/violation of the Constitution/law and announce election schedule of the two dissolved assemblies forthwith.