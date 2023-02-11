Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday reject­ed a request by the PTI about ex­tending the date of bye-election.

The PTI had pleaded with the top election body to hold the by-elections for 33 NA seats on March 19 instead of 16. These party members had resigned from National Assembly and their seats are lying vacant.

The electoral watchdog, in his decision after reviewing the ap­plication, turned down the re­quest to delay the bye-election as request by the party, said sourc­es in ECP. The commission may also soon write current caretak­er government to declare a local holiday on March 16.

It may be noted here around a week ago the ECP announced that bye-elections for 33 vacant seats will be held on March 16.

“In pursuance of Section 57 of the Elections Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017), read with Sec­tion 102 and clause (4) of Ar­ticle 224 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Election Commission hereby calls upon the electors of the un­dermentioned constituencies of the National Assembly of Paki­stan, which have become vacant due to resignations and specifies in relation thereto the following dates for by-elections,” the noti­fication issued by the ECP read.

According to the election schedule, the last date for the ap­pellate tribunal to decide on the appeals is February 20. After this, the revised list of candidates will be published on February 21. The last date to withdraw candidature and release of revised list of can­didates is February 22 while the election symbols will be allotted on February 23 and the polls will be held on March 16.