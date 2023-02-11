Share:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Saturday summoned a session of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to deliberate election in Punjab after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the commission to hold the election in the province.

Mr. Raja has summoned the session on Monday at 11 a.m. at the ECP secretariat.

The LHC had been approached by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to order the ECP to announce the date of the election in the province as the PTI-led government had dissolved the Punjab Assembly earlier this year. The court responded by ordering the ECP to hold the election within 90 days of the dissolution of the assembly.