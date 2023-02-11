Share:

Heavy snowfall in Swat, Shangla and Dir has presented a host of problems for the regional authorities to deal with. Residents complained about extended power outages, the chilly weather and snow-covered roads that have isolated and trapped tourists. This is not a new phenomenon for such regions and a part of the government’s responsibility is to ensure that certain measures are taken so that the routines of all citizens do not come to a standstill and that the lives of tourists are not threatened. One would expect the Murree incident to serve as a wake-up but the authorities seem to be just as unbothered as they were before.

As of right now, major arteries into and out of these regions, like the Lowari Tunnel, have been completely covered in snow. The locals explained that they had to rescue countless tourists from the snow and helped at least 40 drivers remove their cars from slippery roads. In such extreme weather, the risks of living in and travelling to these areas multiplied and while giving warnings about the impending hardship is a step that is commonly taken, it should not be the only measure that is employed.

The local administration should have an established disaster management authority that is well-equipped and contains the expertise needed to protect residents and tourists from such dire conditions. Rescue efforts should also be incorporated into this as this is their responsibility primarily, not the residents. This is the one and only lesson we learned from the incident in Murree which saw countless people dying because of being trapped in the snow, and many others that were left stranded because they were stuck in hard-to-reach areas.

What all this means is that the government should endorse policies that set up minimum requirements for travelers like renting appropriate vehicles that are able to navigate through the snow. Furthermore, tourists should be prepared to make emergency arrangements in times of heavy snowfall so that they do not risk their lives by going out into the snow. Furthermore, certain provisions should also be made for the locals like a steady supply of electricity and gas perhaps so that if anything, they are able to survive these harsh conditions. We need a better response to all this and we cannot risk the lives of countless others to learn that lesson once again.