LAHORE - FG Polo team and Newage Cables/ Master Paints qualified for the main final of the Century 99 Punjab Cup Polo Tournament after winning their respective semifinals here at Lahore Polo Club on Friday. Phenomenal Raul Laplacette helped FG Polo beat BN Polo by a narrow margin of 5-4½ in the first semifinal.

Laplacette displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and thrashed in three tremendous goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani hit a beautiful brace. For BN Polo, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu and Roberto Iturrioz Arias thrashed in two goals each.

Simon Prada shone in Newage Cables/Master Paints’ 5-2 triumph over Diamond Paints in the second semifinal of the day. In-form Prada did the magic with mallet and polo pony and also contributed with three tremendous goals. His teammates Raja Temur Nadeem and Juan Cruz Greguol converted one goal each. From Team Diamond Paints, both the goals were struck by Ahmed Ali Tiwana.

In another match of the day for the place in the subsidiary final, Remounts outpaced HN Polo by 6-3. Manuel Sundblad hammered a hat-trick of goals while Jota Chavanne banged in a brace and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one. Haider Naseem scored the only goal for Remounts, which had a handicap advantage of two goals.

Now, the main final will be played between FG Polo and Newage Cables/Master Paints on Sunday (February 12) at Lahore Polo Club while the subsidiary final will be played between Remounts and Master Paints.