MUZAFFARGARH - A fuel station was sealed for hoarding petrol and diesel on Friday, the second consecutive day that three depots of oil companies were closed up in a similar operation for stockpiling the oil here. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Sadaf Akbar, a team constituted of ADDO Industries, and Civil Defence backed by police raided and sealed the Al-Rehman petrol pump located at Sabzi Mandi Road for not selling petrol despite enough stock. It is important to mention here that a similar raid was conducted on Thursrday at three oil depots located at Qasba Gujrat, Kot Addu after fuel worth Rs6.4 million recovered during a crackdown ordered by the federal authority. After the recovery, the depots of the Hascol Oil Company, Attock Oil Company and BYCO were sealed on the spot
