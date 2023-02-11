Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A fuel station was sealed for hoarding petrol and diesel on Friday, the second consecutive day that three depots of oil compa­nies were closed up in a similar operation for stock­piling the oil here. According to Additional Deputy Com­missioner General (ADCG) Sadaf Akbar, a team consti­tuted of ADDO Industries, and Civil Defence backed by police raided and sealed the Al-Rehman petrol pump located at Sabzi Mandi Road for not selling petrol despite enough stock. It is impor­tant to mention here that a similar raid was conducted on Thursrday at three oil de­pots located at Qasba Gujrat, Kot Addu after fuel worth Rs6.4 million recovered dur­ing a crackdown ordered by the federal authority. After the recovery, the depots of the Hascol Oil Company, At­tock Oil Company and BYCO were sealed on the spot