ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs3,300 on Friday and was traded at Rs198,000 against sale at Rs.194,700 the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,829 to Rs. 169,753 against Rs 166,924, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.155,607 from Rs.153,014, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of one tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,160 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.25.72 to Rs.1,851.85. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $1865 as compared to its sale at $1,882 on the last trading day, the association reported.