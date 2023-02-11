Share:

GWADAR - The multiple mega projects of Gwa­dar under the China-Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) are benefit­ing the local masses of the port city, said an official of Gwadar Develop­ment Authority here Friday.

“The mega projects that have been completed include GDA hospital, Gwadar Eastbay Expressway, provi­sion of water to Gwadar city, linking Gwadar to the national electricity grid, establishment of University of Gwadar, Gwadar Safe City project, fishing jetty, international level stadi­ums and certain other projects in the socio-economic domain.”

The construction work on modern hospital in Gwadar would ensure best healthcare facilities for the lo­cal people, he said, adding that the second mega project of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway had connect­ed Gwadar Port to Makran Coastal Highway which was a six-lane ex­pressway. Under the CPEC, the of­ficial said the Balochistan govern­ment has also completed multiple projects for the provision of clean water and its fair distribution in the coastal town of Gwadar.

Moreover, multiple projects in­cluding, implementing water supply scheme, distribution system, desali­nation plant, sewerage collection sys­tem and treatment plant were also underway at full pace as planned in the Master Plan of Gwadar.

The installation of water pipeline from Ankara Dam to Jiwani would ensure uninterrupted supply of wa­ter to the residents of the area under the mega schemes of CPEC, the of­ficial told.Moreover, he said the de­salination plants under CPEC were also near completion in Gwadar that would fulfil the remaining water needs of the port city.