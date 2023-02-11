Share:

QUETTA - The much trumpeted Balo­chistan Health Card pro­gramme has been placed in the next cabinet meeting’s agenda for approval.

The people of Balochistan would avail free medical treat­ment facility as the govern­ment has decided to approve the health cards initiative in the next cabinet meeting.

Under the programme, the government would provide health cards to every family to ensure universal coverage of the initiative. Talking to media, Baz Gul Kakar urged the provincial government to launch the pro­gramme on an emergency ba­sis and provide best healthcare facilities to the poor and flood-affected masses in public and private sector hospitals.

As the current torrential rains and heavy floods have affected the normal life of the masses, he said, people suffering from chronic diseases are unable to get free treatment in the pub­lic and private sector hospitals across the country.

The provincial government had decided to launch Balo­chistan Health Card facility at the cost of Rs5.914 billion, to provide health insurance facili­ties amounting to Rs1 million to 1.875 million families. Ac­cording to the programme, the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the perma­nent residents of the province.

The objective of the pro­gramme was to improve the health status of the targeted population through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through reduction of out-of-pocket pay­ments for health expenditures.

“Currently, over 1.8 mil­lion families are settled in Balochistan and there will be 100 percent coverage under the initiative and the scheme would be funded by regular budget in the future,” accord­ing to the programme. In the supposed programme, health­care services to the beneficia­ries will be provided in pub­lic and private hospitals and more than five to six hundred hospitals all over the country would be on the panel.