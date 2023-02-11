Share:

TOKYO - A heavy snow warning was issued for central Tokyo on Friday by the weather agency here, with the inclement weather disrupting transportation services. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued the alert for Tokyo’s 23 wards, warning that later in the day the snow could turn to sleet and then rain, making evening rush hour driving conditions potentially hazardous if the roads become icy.

As a result of the snow, Japanese Airlines canceled a total of 57 flights to and from Haneda Airport in Tokyo scheduled for Friday, while All Nippon Airways also canceled a number of its domestic flights.

East Japan Railway, meanwhile, said it will suspend all operations of the yamagata Shinkansen bullet train line as of Friday evening. Other railway services in eastern Japan may also see services delayed or suspended, reports said.