LAHORE - Rimsha Ijaz and Bushra Fatima emerged as gross and net winners in the 4th Hi-Tech Golf Championship contested over 18 holes on Friday at the challenging Royal Palm Golf Arena on Friday. Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya, with distinction of playing to a handicap of one, scored gross 75 to win the 4th Hi-Tech Ladies Golf title. Rimsha ended up winning the first gross even though she was up against the skills of champions like Suniya Osama and Zahida Durrani.

Once again, Suniya Osama had to be content with runner-up slot through a good effort which enabled her to compile a score of gross 77. Zahida Durrani picked up the third gross with a score of gross 79. The net section winner was the teenager Bushra Fatima. Her winning score was net 69 and there was a stimulating battle for the first position between her, Shahzadi Gulfam and Shabana Waheed.

All three competitors came up with the net score of net 69. As per rules, the competitor with the better score over back nine is the triumphant one. Bushra came first in net section race, Shahzadi was second and Shabana third.