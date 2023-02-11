Share:

Despite talks being conducted for almost ten days, Pakistan and the IMF could not reach a staff-level agreement as the negotiations between the two sides came to an end on Thursday. As things stands, the IMF has over the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) document, and the broad contours of prior actions and future measures have been agreed upon, so a staff-level pact will be signed in the coming days after Islamabad takes the requisite measures.

According to reports, given the severity of the situation, Pakistan had no choice but to accept all the tough conditions outlined by the IMF, including the increase of gas and electricity prices, announcing a mini budget and external financing commitments, particularly from friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and China. In addition to this, Islamabad has also agreed to bring in a mini budget by increasing the GST to 18 percent. The next few days are going to be crucial in order to secure a staff-level agreement to unlock the tranche of around $1.18 billion.

A revival of the programme is desperately needed to bolster foreign reserves, which have fallen below $3 billion. While Finance Minister Ishaq Dar attempted to give a positive spin to the negotiations with the IMF, the fact of the matter is that the international lender has outrightly rejected the proposed approach of gradual reforms, and it is evident that reserves of patience and trust are running low. This is a consequence of repeated commitments being broken based on short-term political interests, which now means that the impact of the adjustments will be much more severe.

Given how dire the situation is, some experts are also of the opinion that the country will have to enter into another programme with the IMF following this one. For now, however, there is no time to cry over spilled milk, and we need to do whatever it takes to prevent the economy from falling off a cliff. This would require fiscal discipline and ensuring that we do not erase any gains made by taking populist decisions, only to keep going in circles.

The government will have to keep its promise of minimising untargeted subsidies in the energy sector and reducing the circular debt flow, particularly in the gas sector. Such subsidies have hurt the economy over time, and they do not even provide any substantial relief to the disadvantaged segments of society. On the other hand, it is good to see the allocation of funds for BISP being bumped up, as almost 80 percent of its beneficiaries are those that will need assistance the most in these trying times. The hope is that we stay on track with these commitments this time around and that this saga with the IMF can finally come to an end.