LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday demanded an internal military inquiry against former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his alleged ‘confession’ about being involved in the PTI government’s ouster.

In an interview with Voice of America Urdu aired on Friday, Im­ran claimed that the PML-N, PDM, and the establishment are all standing on one side. “They all together re­moved our government and Gen Bajwa has ad­ journalist about for what rea­sons the government was re­moved,” Imran said and claimed that policies set in place by the former army chief were still continuing. The PTI leader was referring to Gen Bajwa’s re­marks published in column by Javed Chaudhry in an Urdy dai­ly one day ago. In it, Bajwa said his “crime” was not stepping in to save Imran’s government. He was also quoted as saying that “these people (the PTI) were dangerous for the coun­try”.“Now he has himself said that he ousted the government because, according to what­ever he said, there was a dan­ger to the country,” Imran reit­erated. When asked about the army chief’s acknowledgment of the military’s involvement in politics, Imran said: “There should be an internal army in­quiry against him for the state­ments that he proudly and ar­rogantly gave that ‘I made the decision because the country’s conditions were such’, as if he was some economic expert.” He said the army should inter­nally reflect on what happened as a result, adding that dis­tance was created between the people and the establishment. “The whole nation [already] thought that the government was ousted because of Gen Ba­jwa, but he himself admitted it, so now he lifted the veil from the people’s suspicion and it became clear for them that the army chief removed the gov­ernment.” Chaudhry claimed that he had asked the former army chief, “why did you over­throw Imran Khan’s govern­ment?” to which Gen Bajwa al­legedly answered: “We did not overthrow his government. Our only crime was that why we did not save his govern­ment. Imran wanted us to step in and save his government.” The columnist said he quizzed Bajwa on how that was the cor­rect decision to which the lat­ter said: “Our reading was that these people were dangerous for the country.”