LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday demanded an internal military inquiry against former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his alleged ‘confession’ about being involved in the PTI government’s ouster.
In an interview with Voice of America Urdu aired on Friday, Imran claimed that the PML-N, PDM, and the establishment are all standing on one side. “They all together removed our government and Gen Bajwa has ad journalist about for what reasons the government was removed,” Imran said and claimed that policies set in place by the former army chief were still continuing. The PTI leader was referring to Gen Bajwa’s remarks published in column by Javed Chaudhry in an Urdy daily one day ago. In it, Bajwa said his “crime” was not stepping in to save Imran’s government. He was also quoted as saying that “these people (the PTI) were dangerous for the country”.“Now he has himself said that he ousted the government because, according to whatever he said, there was a danger to the country,” Imran reiterated. When asked about the army chief’s acknowledgment of the military’s involvement in politics, Imran said: “There should be an internal army inquiry against him for the statements that he proudly and arrogantly gave that ‘I made the decision because the country’s conditions were such’, as if he was some economic expert.” He said the army should internally reflect on what happened as a result, adding that distance was created between the people and the establishment. “The whole nation [already] thought that the government was ousted because of Gen Bajwa, but he himself admitted it, so now he lifted the veil from the people’s suspicion and it became clear for them that the army chief removed the government.” Chaudhry claimed that he had asked the former army chief, “why did you overthrow Imran Khan’s government?” to which Gen Bajwa allegedly answered: “We did not overthrow his government. Our only crime was that why we did not save his government. Imran wanted us to step in and save his government.” The columnist said he quizzed Bajwa on how that was the correct decision to which the latter said: “Our reading was that these people were dangerous for the country.”