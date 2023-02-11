Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a telephonic conversation with Syrian Premier Hussein Arnous on Saturday, reaffirmed steadfast support for relief efforts in difficult times.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his condolences on the death of the Syrian Prime Minister's family members in the calamity, adding that the government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives and massive damage to property in the severe earthquake.

Apprising the Syrian PM of the relief efforts undertaken by Pakistan for the Syrian quake victims, Shehbaz Sharif said he immediately instructed the relevant departments to provide all possible help and support to Syrian brothers in this difficult time.

He added Pakistan's Ambassador to Syria is in close contact with the Syrian authorities in this regard. Pakistan has already sent a special plane containing tents, warm clothes and blankets to Syria. In addition, a medical team from Pakistan will also arrive in Syria very soon to provide medical aid to the injured.

While the Syrian PM thanked Pakistan for demonstrating solidarity with the Syrian people at this difficult time.