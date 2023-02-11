Share:

Pakistan needs immediate developments in the Industrial sector by restructuring the industrial reforms and giving incentives to investors. This can be done if the Government heeds more on industrial capital and provide a resilient environment to domestic investors. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, a Large number of Industries were not established because Pakistan is always considered as an agricultural state, especially since the “Green revolution” in the 1960s in the era of Ayub khan who brought the Tractorization and mechanization developments to enhance agricultural productivity levels.

The recent flood crisis due to changes in climate patterns that caused intense monsoons has proved that the agriculture sector is not a sustainable and profitable setup for the economic progress of Pakistan. Although, recent flood devastation is not the last one, as such calamities are already predicted to occur in the future because Pakistan is one of the top ten vulnerable countries which will face harsh impacts due to climate change. Pakistan’s economy needs to be shifted from an agrarian economy to an industrial economy. Industries should be advanced, and new machine installation is required in already existing industries.

ALIZAIB LASHARI,

Larkana Sindh.