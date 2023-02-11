Share:

After years of problematic arbitrary decisions and policing the internet without any clear rules—other than blocking content on the whims of individuals—the government has restricted the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) from blocking websites without consultation. This curb on the powers of PTA was sorely needed. It is clear the authority has no understanding of the importance of information and a free internet for the development of both the economy and the labour force. It is remarkable that in 2023, individuals such as the Chairman of PTA are in positions of power over ecosystems they have no understanding of, other than on a technical level.

It is also unclear what PTA hopes to accomplish with these ill-thought-out decisions. The treatment meted out by PTA to international internet-based businesses or foundations has been aggressive without cause. It is good to see the IT Minister point out the obvious; that blocking these websites impedes development and places us at a disadvantage. But even with this change, there are still issues to resolve. For one, is this power shift permanent? The Minister has issued a directive, seemingly verbally, but will this continue once the new government comes in? We do not want to keep switching roles and responsibilities only for processes to be reversed after a change in leadership.

Now that the IT ministry has taken this step, it is important for decision makers in government to formulate a digital policy for Pakistan to remove roadblocks to development and avoid needless censorship. Lawmakers must bring stakeholders such as digital-first companies and civil society organisations to the table, while not allowing for regressive mindsets to make any decisions about an important ecosystem. Innovation and development require the free flow of ideas and information and a free internet is crucial for this. The government has mostly only had two approaches to the digital revolution so far; either work against it or ignore it entirely. It is time to give it the focus it deserves in this day and age.