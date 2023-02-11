Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police organised a total of 171 road safety workshops during the ongoing year to create awareness among the road users, informed a police spokesman on Friday. Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police is striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize the violation of rules through educating road users, he said.

He said that, in this regard the Islamabad capital police organised 171 road safety workshops through which 44,130 citizens were educated during the ongoing year.

These road safety workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions and staff of government and non-government organisations, a police public relations officer said. He said that Islamabad capital police are arranging such workshops and creating awareness among people about consequences of traffic rules violations, including over speeding, one-wheeling, non-pattern and fancy number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline and zebra crossing etc.

This effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help to protect the lives and property of citizens and to sensitise road users about various traffic rules. While the awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing. In this regard, special teams have been constituted to spread awareness among road users in order to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling. Commuters were requested to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police officials.