LAHORE-The OliveCulture initiative is a joint effort between the Pakistani government and Italian Cooperation aimed at promoting olive farming and cultivation in Pakistan. As part of the project, experts from Italy are invited to Pakistan to share their knowledge with local farmers. These experts conducted training sessions in three provinces (KP, Punjab, and Balochistan) for over 800 stakeholders. A recent training session took place at the Salahuddin Farm in Manki Sharif, Nowshera district, as part of a three-week program on Olive Good Agronomic Practices. The well-kept olive orchard serves as a model for the rest of Pakistan.

Farmers and prominent technicians from the Department of Agriculture Research and Extension from ARI Tarnab, Peshawar University of Agriculture Peshawar, Hazara University Manshera, and NTHRI Shinkiari were present at the session and appreciated it, emphasizing the importance and benefits of olive cultivation in Pakistan. The session covered the shaping of young olive plants no older than four years, along with hands-on training in olive tree pruning techniques for balancing vegetation, production, nutrition, and irrigation practices.

A delegation from Italy, led by Luca Mastripieri, the Director General of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation AICS, visited the farm and was welcomed by delegates of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R), the Economic Affairs Division, and the KP provincial government. The delegation addressed farmers, technicians, and students from different parts of KP.

Director of AICS Pakistan, Ms. Emanuela Benini expressed her hopes for the olive industry in Pakistan, stating that “Pakistan, especially KP, is fortunate with good soil, and the olive industry in Pakistan can flourish if farmers follow the training and put in an effort to cultivate this plant.” Dr Biagio di Terlizzi, the Deputy Director of CIHEAM Bari, the OliveCulture Implementing Agency stated that Italy is supporting Pakistan in making olive farming progressive and streamlining the entire value chain from farm to table.

The delegation also visited the Peersabaq Cereal Crop Research Institute, where they attended a conference and visited a renown olive oil mill where the olive oil gets extracted by a cold press. They highlighted the importance of women’s involvement in olive added value and expressed their hopes for the success of the OliveCulture Project.a