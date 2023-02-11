Share:

KARACHI-The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Friday discussed and approved the security strategy to ensure foolproof security for the mega events including Pakistan Interna-tional Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC), PSL, Tableeghi congregation taking place in the megalopolis.

In a high level meeting chaired by Director General Pa-kistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, the of-ficers of LEAs reviewed the strategy for beefing up se-curity for mega events including PIMEC, AMAN Exercise, Pakistan Super League and Tableeghi congregation in the city, said a news release.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and other LEAs ap-proved a joint foolproof security plan to counter any untoward situation.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Addi-tional IGP Karachi, Director Intelligence Bureau, DIGs of East, West, South, CIA and Traffic, Deputy Secretary Sindh Home Department, SSP Counter Terrorism Department, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other law en-forcement agencies.

Attempt to declare murder as robbery foiled

The police on Friday foiled an attempt to declare murder of husband as outcome of resistance during robbery at-tempt.

According to details, a woman along with her paramour shot dead husband in Sukkur and declared it killing by dacoits during robbery.

However, during investigations, the woman and her al-leged paramour were found involved in murder. The police have registered a case and started raids to arrest the woman and her accomplice.