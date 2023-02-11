Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was given VIP protocol by the coalition government on her arrival in the federal capital.

The PML-N chief organiser on Friday reached Islamabad to address the organizational convention of the party.

The security plan for Maryam was devised under the supervision of DSP Parliament Lodges Farooq Ahmed. Around 16 security personnel including police and FC have been deployed for the security of former premier Sharif’s daughter.

Moreover, the personnel deployed for her security were strictly directed not to use mobile phones during duty hours. The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) has also been informed to make proper management of parking and traffic flow during the stay of Maryam Nawaz outside the parliament lodges.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the organizational convention of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) would be held today which would be addressed by Maryam Nawaz.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the officials related to the organizational structure of the party would attend the convention.

She further said the organizational meeting of the party will also be held in Islamabad tomorrow. The party’s organizational structure and performance will be reviewed in the meeting, Marriyum said.