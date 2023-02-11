Share:

QUETTA - Public Health Engineering Secretary Saleh Baloch Friday chaired a meeting to meet the requirement of four million gallons of water per day in Gwadar.

GDA Director General (DG) Mujibur Rehman Qambrani, Commissioner Makran Syed Faisal Ahmed Agha, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazir Baloch, Chief Engineer GDA Syed Muham­mad SE QESCO Makran Farooq Ahmad Jukrani, SEPHE Yar Muhammad, Xen PHE Shakeel Baloch, and other officers attended the meeting.

Various suggestions and recommendations were highlighted in the meeting for an immedi­ate uninterrupted water supply to Gwadar, im­proving water management and meeting the dai­ly shortfall, and it was decided to take concrete steps in this regard. It was also decided to form a coordination committee at the level of wards and neighborhoods for immediate redressal of public grievances which will consist of the Department of Public Health, GDA, QESCO and newly elected public representatives.

In the meeting, QESCO was instructed to keep the duration of load-shedding on water supply feeders to a minimum.

Saleh Baloch said the present government was taking immediate steps to develop Gwadar and provide water to the people in the area.

There was a need to improve the water system and lines in the city so that people did not face shortage of basic necessities like water, he said.

GDA DG Mujibur Rehman Qambrani informed the meeting that steps have been taken under comprehensive planning to meet water require­ment on a permanent basis and 158-km long pipe­line has been laid between Shadi Kor and Sod Dam to supply uninterrupted water to the city.

Through which 250,000 gallons of water was being supplied daily while the work of re-laying pipeline in the inner city was going on a rapid pace which was in the final stages, he said.

He said water tanks were under construc­tion at three different places, after completion of which the water problem in Gwadar would be solved forever. Commissioner Makran Syed Faisal Agha instructed the officers participat­ing in the meeting to have a sense of serious­ness and responsibility for providing all facili­ties including water.