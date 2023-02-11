Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Re­ligious Affairs Punjab Barrister Syed Azfer Ali Nasir visited Kasur on Fri­day and paid tribute to Punjabi Sufi poet Baba Bulhe Shah at his shrine.

Secretary Auqaf and Religious Af­fairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Mu­hammad Arshad Bhatti, DPO Tariq Aziz and others were also present.

Caretaker provincial minister laid a wreath at the shrine and recited Fateha. He especially prayed for the martyrs of the Peshawar incident and earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. A detailed briefing was giv­en to the caretaker minister regard­ing the ongoing development works at the shrine. Azfar Ali Nasir, while issuing orders for completing the de­velopment work on time and estab­lishing the Baba Bulhe Shah Library, expressed his determination that the ‘langar khana’ [free food point] at the shrine would be fully operationalise before Ramazan. He said that proper arrangements should be made for ‘Wuzoo Khana’ in the crematorium adjacent to Darbar Bulhe Shah.