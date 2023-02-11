LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Punjab Barrister Syed Azfer Ali Nasir visited Kasur on Friday and paid tribute to Punjabi Sufi poet Baba Bulhe Shah at his shrine.
Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti, DPO Tariq Aziz and others were also present.
Caretaker provincial minister laid a wreath at the shrine and recited Fateha. He especially prayed for the martyrs of the Peshawar incident and earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria. A detailed briefing was given to the caretaker minister regarding the ongoing development works at the shrine. Azfar Ali Nasir, while issuing orders for completing the development work on time and establishing the Baba Bulhe Shah Library, expressed his determination that the ‘langar khana’ [free food point] at the shrine would be fully operationalise before Ramazan. He said that proper arrangements should be made for ‘Wuzoo Khana’ in the crematorium adjacent to Darbar Bulhe Shah.