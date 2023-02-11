Malik Najamuddin Mazari Baloch is Pakistan's first certified aromatherapist as well as a nature enthusiast and organic expert.
He envisions a delightful and an organic world filled with health and beauty. Najam Mazari's passion and love for organic and natural goodness encouraged him to get closer to nature.
He was born and brought up in a traditional Baloch Mazari family in Quetta, Balochistan. Najam Mazari graduated from Forman Christian(FC) University. He then enrolled in the MBA programme at the University of Management & Technology(UMT).
Najam Mazari is an empathetic person whose goal is to meet the needs of people and the planet by using pure and simple ingredients and time-tested manufacturing processes in all his products.
“Organic refers to anything related to or derived from living matter,” he says.
Organic products are prepared and processed without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides or additives. Eating organic foods and avoiding pesticides and toxins can improve overall health and lead to a healthier and better lifestyle.
In 2015, after decades of hard work and passion for an organic way of living, Najam Mazari established his own company, Chiltan Group of Industries. ChiltanPure is now Pakistan's renowned domain for organic and natural products. ChiltanPure has been certified to ISO 9001:2015 with 800+ skin, hair and food products.
The Chiltan Group of Industries also provides a private labeling business, which enables multiple organisations to produce high-quality products. ChiltanPure also collaborates with private labeling businesses for the brand Nur by Juggun.
For the first time in Pakistan's history, Malik Najamuddin Mazari published a book on 100 edible, skincare and haircare organic and pure oils! His book 100 Miracle Oils for Health & Well-Being reveals the advantages of essential, infused and carrier oils for aromatherapy, healthcare and well-being.
Chiltan Group of Industries owns 10 brands that are marketed on Mamas Jan. Mamas Jan store provides the finest organic products in Pakistan to help one explore the soul of beauty with nature's goodness.
Mama's Jan store carries the following sub-brands:
ChiltanPure
Calm & Relax
Aromatherapy
Bolan Clinic
Nur By Juggun Kazim
Dasht Spices
Mankind
Milo
My Mimi
Organic products are pure, manufactured, obtained, or prepared under organic agriculture regulations. Mamas Jan is an online shopping store that offers consumers pure and organic skin, hair and body care products.
Skincare items
Vitamin C Serum
Facial Kit
Pinkish Lip & Cheek Tint
Skin Brightening Cream
Confidence Serum
Food products
Moringa Powder
Pait Safai
Ashoo Powder
Bael Fruit Powder
Desi Ghee
Hair care products
Red Onion & Black Seed Hair Oil
Biotin Serum
Keratin Conditioner
Red Onion Shampoo