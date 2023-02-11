Share:

Total five matches were contested on Saturday (February 11, 2023) in the National Challenge Cup 2023 played at various venues across the country.

The first match of the day took place between S.A Farm and Masha United at Panther Ground Faisalabad, and after a good competition, S.A Farm won the encounter by 4-2. For S.A Farm, Ali banged in a beautiful brace while Atif and Usama converted one goal each. For Mansha United, Yousaf thrashed in both goals.

In the second match of the day played at KRL Ground, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) thrashed Muslim Hands by 2-0. For KRL, Waheed and Najeeb Ullah played an outstanding game and converted one goal each to steer their side to a convincing 2-0 triumph.

The third encounter of the day at Punjab University Football Ground New Campis saw Wapda Football Club (FC) defeating SA Gardens FC by a narrow margin of 1-0. Wapda FC took a 1-0 lead in the beginning of the match which remained intact till the final whistle and despite repeated attempts, SA Gardens FC failed to score a single one, thus losing the match by 1-0.

In the fourth match of the day played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar, WSTC recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over BHCC. The only goal of the match was slammed in by Rizwan of WSTC in the 48th minute and after that, not a single goal was struck, thus WSTC emerging as the winner.

At Gulzar-e-Sadiq Stadium Bahawalpur, the fifth and last encounter of the day between Pakistan Railways and Asia Ghee Mills ended in a 1-1 draw. For Pakistan Railways, Sirajuddin smashed in the first and only goal in the 20th minute while Asia Ghee Mill’s Muhammad Hassan hammered an equalizer in the 67th minute to draw the blood at 1-1, and after that both the sides struggled hard to smash in the match-winning goal but their efforts proved futile and the match ended in 1-1 draw.