Two officers of Pakistan Army were laid to lest with full military honour in their hometowns after they embraced martyrdom in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Kohlu area of Balochistan province.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the funeral prayers of Major Muhammad Jawad and Captain Sagheer Abbas were offered at Rawalpindi and Kot Addu, respectively.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Chief of General Staff, large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and people from different segments of society attended the funerals.

According to the military’s media wing, based on credible intelligence, a sanitisation operation was initiated on Feb 10 in the Kohlu to deny terrorists any liberty of action. During the operation, an IED exploded close to the leading party. Resultantly, Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer embraced martyrdom and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives,” the ISPR said in its statement.