History is not the past but a map of the past,

drawn from a particular point of view,

to be useful to the modern traveller.

–Henry Glassie

The Lahore Museum was opened for the public back in 1894 after the construction of the red brick building was finished by the British. The museum was originally built as a memorial of Golden Jubilee of Queen Victoria but the function of the building was eventually transformed. The museum itself is home to multiple collections of immense cultural and historic value to the city and the nation, including our rich history as a Gandharan, Sikh, Hindu and Jain state. The artefacts of the museum were divided between India and Pakistan after the partition in 1947 and from this, Pakistan was able to retain at least 60 percent of the total collection.