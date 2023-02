Share:

Peshawar - Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan administered the oath to additional judges including Justice Kamran Hayat, Justice Ijaz Khan and Justice Faheem Wali as Judges of PHC.

The ceremony was attended by all judges of the Peshawar High Court. Among those in attendance were the Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Vice Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council, president and general secretary of Peshawar High Court Bar Association and other lawyers’ bodies.