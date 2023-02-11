Share:

SARGODHA - Policy holders of the Postal Life Insurance (PLI) got cheques of pending payments after the action taken by Wafaqi Mohtasib on the complaints of affectees.

According to a press release issued by regional of­fice of Wafaqi Mohtasib here on Friday, the affectee policy holders of PLI from Sargodha, Mianwali, Khush­ab and Mandi Bahauddin filed a complaint with Wa­faqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and stated that the PLI authority was not giving their payments and using delaying tactics.

To which, Wafaqi Mohtasib directed the CEO PLI to pay the payments of the affectees immediately. After which, the 44 cheques of amounting to Rs10 million were delivered to the policy holders of PLI.

DC FOR TO EXPEDITE ANTI-DENGUE ACTIVITIES

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said dengue might rise again as weather was changing so the health department should remain vigilant. He said this while chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue activities in the district here on Friday. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and officers from all relevant departments participated in the meeting. In the meeting, measures taken by the health depart­ment were reviewed. Dr Sohail Qazi briefed the meet­ing about activities carried out by teams.

THREE KITE SELLERS NABBED

Satellite Town Police on Friday nabbed three kite sellers and recovered 425 kites from them. The raid­ing team arrested three kite sellers from different areas. They were identified as—Touqeer, Akber and Dilawar. Further investigation was under way.