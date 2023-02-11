Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shahbaz Shar­if said Friday that Pakistan would provide all possible as­sistance to Turkiye in the wake of the devastating earthquake that left thousands killed and injured and urged people to donate to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

Talking to the media here at Lahore airport, the prime minister handed over 100 tonnes of relief goods includ­ing food, medicines, and win­terized tents for the people of Turkiye. Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brethren in distress and would do ev­erything to help them rebuild their lives. He recalled how Turkiye had established an air bridge with Pakistan after the horrific 2005 earthquake that killed around 80,000 people in Azad Kashmir.

The prime minister was ear­lier briefed about the collec­tion and dispatch of the relief goods from Pakistan to Turki­ye and Syria. He was informed that the NDMA was coordinat­ing and rushing relief goods from various cities of Pakistan to the quake-affected areas.

“We would leave no stone unturned to help the Turk­ish brethren … we have nev­er seen such catastrophe in a century and can feel the pain and loss of the people of Tur­kiye,” the prime minister said and likened the people of Tur­kiye and Pakistan as “two hearts and one soul.”

He recalled that the wife of President Erdogan even do­nated her precious necklace to help the people of Pakistan who lost their homes and livelihood after the 2005 earthquake. He said his government had de­cided to turn the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Turkiye into a nationwide support campaign. In this re­gard, he said, the support of the business community, re­ligious scholars, and educa­tional institutions would also be sought. The prime minister said an air bridge has already been set up to transport re­lief goods to Turkiye and the trucks of the National Logis­tic Cell will carry 100 tonnes of relief goods to Turkey via Iran. A PIA 777 aircraft ear­lier in the day carried relief goods to Turkiye from Lahore, while 30 tonnes would be air­lifted from Islamabad today. Another batch of 40 tonnes of relief goods will be sent from Lahore on Saturday. The prime minister made an im­passioned appeal to the peo­ple, the business community, and philanthropic organisa­tions to gear up their efforts and send winterized tents, blankets, food, and clothing for those who lost everything in the 7.8 magnitude earth­quake. He asked the people to send their donations to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the earthquake in Turki­ye. He said it was bitter cold in the earthquake-affected ar­eas and urgent help was re­quired to save precious lives. He said the search and rescue teams from Pakistan were al­ready in Turkiye and lending their help in trying to rescue people trapped in the rubble. He said that he has also spo­ken to the chief ministers and requested them to take own­ership of the national relief campaign for earthquake-hit people in Turkiye.