Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a long-delayed Bab-e-Pakistan project in Lahore.

Under the project, a memorial will be built at Walton Road in Lahore by establishing a museum, auditorium, art gallery and library to commemorate the sacrifices of those who left their homes to live in Pakistan during the independence of 1947.

The site of the National Monument provided the first home under the open sky for the hundreds and thousands of refugees who migrated to Pakistan in 1947.

The project, which was first proposed by the late Governor Ghulam Jilani Khan in 1985 and approved by then president Ziaul Haq, still has not been completed as of 2023 despite attempts were made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2021 and late president retired Gen Parvez Musharraf.