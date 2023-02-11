Share:

MULTAN - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has started issu­ing permanent Registration Certif­icates from February 8 to doctors who graduated from Pakistani medical and dental colleges, with­out the requirement of National Licencing Examination (NLE).

A news release issued here on Friday said as per previous law of PMC the local gradu­ates had to appear and pass the NLE exam before getting their permanent registration. Under PMC law, NLE was undertaken from the doctors graduated from Pakistan’s approved medical and dental colleges which was highly criticised by doctors community throughout the country.

Protests and demonstrations were held by different doctors’ forums and organisations at dif­ferent levels, and government was appealed repeatedly to with­draw the law, introduced by the PTI government. In this regard, an interactive PMDC online por­tal has been launched to facilitate doctors throughout the country. On the first day, 1,500 registra­tion certificates have been is­sued while the regulator has also started issuing good standing certificates and renewals.

PMDC welcomes and informs all the local graduates, who are approximately more than 10,000 waiting for their permanent reg­istration to apply online for reg­istration, the news release said.

These graduates waited for quite a long time to get them­selves registered but failed due to the rigid rules imposed by PMC.

Registrar PMDC Dr Suleman Ahmed said that one of the ob­jectives of the regulator was to make the registration portal in a way that was easy to navigate and was user-friendly.

He added that PMDC after its promulgation ensured that the registration portal should be accurate enough and must be able to secure storage of confi­dential information of doctors and to develop a system that provided a secure payment sys­tem for application fees, and a system for tracking and manag­ing applications.

He added that as per new Law of PMDC Act 2022, exam for foreign graduates Nation­al Registration Examination (NRE) had been introduced for Pakistani graduates having un­dergraduate degrees from for­eign institutions.