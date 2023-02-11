Share:

ISLAMABAD - In remembrance of legendary Sadeqauin, the Visual Arts Division of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) held an exhibition of Sadequain’s work followed by a documentary screening here on Friday. The documentary, ‘Raaz-e-Fun’ was screened in collaboration with Sadequain Foundation USA to commemorate the 36th death anniversary of the legendary artist. The show, organised to pay tribute to the life and artworks of Sadequain, contained paintings on display that are from National Art Gallery’s permanent collection. The artist during his lifetime had gifted more than 100 artworks to the PNCA.

The renowned artist has also been the subject of numerous documentaries in the past by institutions such as PTV’s 13-episode serial titled ‘Mojiza-e-Fun’, PNCA, GEO TV, and others, but Raaz-eFun surpasses all its predecessors in its tone and tenor. The 30-minute film was written, narrated, and directed by acclaimed award-winning writer and director Waseem Amrohavi. He takes the viewer on a blissful odyssey traversing Sadequain’s initial forays into calligraphy and poetry at a young age, then later in life focusing on painting and his meteoric rise on the world stage.

The film highlights the fact that even before the advent of social media, computers, or even television, “Sadequain’s talent was recognized in all five continents.” PNCA has been a supporter of promoting exhibits and the very best modern and contemporary art on national and international scales. PNCA was set up to spearhead the development of arts in Pakistan.

The council aims to build an environment conducive to the flourishing of the arts, where the arts are “accessible to everyone, and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support and resources to excel at home, and on the world stage,” said Director General PNCA, Ayub Jamali while talking to APP. Sadequain, who became a legend in his own lifetime created the illustrations of Ghalib in 1968, Faiz during the 1970s and 80s, and of Iqbal during the 1980s.

He was deeply interested in the issues that have challenged the best minds of the human race, the mysteries of the universe, the meaning of life, role of human beings in the universe, freedom and self-determination, survival and progress, and the fine line. The display features 13 murals (illustrations/ interpretations) on Iqbal’s poetry, visual references from two of his monumental murals, 12 illustrations and oil on canvas on Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry. “The exhibition is an attempt to keep alive the legacy,” celebrate the efforts of the legendary artist in a befitting manner and let the people know about the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the masters of the field for keeping alive our heritage, the DG PNCA said.