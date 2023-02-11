Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad capital police apprehended 15 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Ehtisham involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Likewise, the Karachi Company police team arrested a bootlegger namely Naveed Rasheed involved in drug peddling and recovered 50 liters of liquor from his possession. Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Ehsan Ud Din involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Khanna police arrested an accused namely Sohail Ahmed involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Moreover, the Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Adeel Jamshed involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,115 gram hashish from his possession. Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three accused namely Bilal, Waheed Gul and Ahmed Saddique involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, the Shams Colony police arrested two accused namely Adnan Azhar and Sher Ali involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered two 30 bore pistols from his possession. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Islamabad capital police team arrested five absconders and proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons. The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis, he maintained.