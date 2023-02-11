Share:

LAHORE - The representative delega­tion of the packaging and printing sector met Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Com­merce and Energy SM Tanveer at office of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, on Friday. During the meeting, the action plan to give the status of industry to the sector was reviewed.

Talking to the delegation, SM Tanveer said that the packaging sector, which was important in the national economy, could not be ignored. He said that to give the packaging sector the status of a industry, they would move forward together by deciding the action plan in the light of mutual con­sultation and suggestions.