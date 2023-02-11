Share:

LAHORE - The Provincial Apex Committee which met here on Friday with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair reviewed the overall se­curity situation in Punjab and devised measures to continue working to defeat terrorism. Commander Lahore Corps, and concerned senior military and civilian officials attended the meeting. The partici­pants took a holistic view of progress on National Action Plan (NAP) and matters pertaining to overall security including the Safe City Project. Elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming PSL, the ongoing census and by-elections also came under discussion. The committee resolved to continue working for defeating terrorism and ensuring pub­lic safety and security. The forum also condemned the dastardly attack on Police Lines Peshawar and expressed complete solidarity with the people of KPK and its law enforcement agencies.

CM INAUGURATES FOOD EXPO-2023

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday inaugurated Food Expo-2023 organised by Punjab Food Authority at Expo Center here.

He inspected the stalls including that of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and expressed keen interest in items put on display. DG PFA briefed about the arrangements. The CM noted that the Punjab Food Authority has organized the food expo in the best way to promote local and inter­national food businesses. He invited the people to visit the expo to enjoy amusement opportunities as 77 stalls have been set up for the public. He placed great importance on raising awareness about the quality of food and commended the PFA’s initia­tive in this regard. Heads of domestic and foreign companies will attend the food conference while mushaira, a musical concert and puppet show for children would also be held for the visitors. Ambas­sador of Korea Mr Suh Sangpyo, Minister for C&W and Food Bilal Afzal, Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, CEO of Lahore Qalandar Atif Rana, industrialist Sheikh Irfan Iqbal, secretary food, CCPO Lahore, commissioner & deputy com­missioner Lahore and others were also present.

UNILEVER PAKISTAN DELEGATION CALLS ON CM

The Unilever Pakistan delegation met with the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Friday. Members of the delegation announced to give 20,000 cartons of essential goods to help the earthquake affectees of Turki­ye on behalf of Unilever Pakistan. The caretaker chief minister inspected the donated goods for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye and thanked the Unilever Pakistan delegation. Commissioner La­hore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa and DG PDMA were also present on the occasion.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF AMJAD ISLAM AMJAD

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has mourned the loss of the renowned poet, writer and playwright Am­jad Islam Amjad. The CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and fans in a condolence message expressing that Amjad Islam Amjad was a true master of his art who brought a new level of enlightenment to drama writing. The CM said that Amjad’s poetry will live on in the hearts of his admirers and added that he was the embodiment of Pakistan’s literary identity.