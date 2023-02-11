Share:

LAHORE - A three-day training regarding the sustainability of the implementation of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for the clinical and ad­ministrative staff of the Services Institute of Medi­cal Sciences/Services Hospital and Punjab Insti­tute of Mental Health concluded here on Friday.

At the concluding ceremony, Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz empha­sised the need to follow the ethics of the medi­cal profession for a better outcome and patient satisfaction. “The regulatory framework of the PHC accentuates that the healthcare service providers should become agents of change to bring quality in healthcare services,” he added, while seeking commitment from the participants about shifting of paradigm from a doctor-centred approach to patient-centred one for attaining patient satisfaction and ultimately patient safety and to bring a visible change in the healthcare service delivery.

Earlier, Director CG&OS PHC Dr Mushtaq Ah­mad Salariya apprised the participants of ethical, social and legal issues in healthcare.