LAHORE - Head Coach of Quetta Gladiators Moin Khan is confident that his team will make a comeback in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ahead of the PSL 8, PCB Digital spoke to Moin Khan, who said they have made a strong team this year. “We have some really good players this time around. I know we weren’t up to the mark in last couple of seasons. But this time around, we will try to come back strongly. “We won the title back in 2019 which was very special for us. All the players want to relive that moment and we are up for it,” he added. “I want my team to play fearless cricket, because that is the demand of this format and you would stay under pressure if you don’t play that way. Also, clarity is of utmost importance,” Moin asserted.

To a query, the head coach said: “The PSL has emerged as a big brand. It has produced many cricketers for Pakistan who have done well in this format and created an impact. International cricketers also want to play the PSL, because of its competitive nature. You get to see top cricket in the PSL because of the bowling as Pakistan’s top brass of fast and spin bowlers play in it and the foreigners enjoy being here.

“This league can be compared with any league around the world, because of the pitches, conditions, the quality of the opposition and players, and I feel the PSL has improved the graph of Pakistan cricket,” Moin added.

Head coach of Islamabad United Azhar Mahmood said that he is very excited for PSL 8, going to be played in the four cities in Pakistan. “This PSL is going to be very exciting as the teams will get to play in front of their home crowds. When I was with Multan Sultans and we played in Multan, the atmosphere was surreal.“Whenever Islamabad [United] play in front of their home crowd at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, we get an unbelievable response.” To a query regarding team’s lineup, Azhar Mahmood said: “We have won the title twice and are eager to win the third. Our formula is to fill our toporder with foreign players, and this time we have tried to add more depth to it by keeping in mind who is available at what juncture of the tournament. We have Paul Sterling, Colin Munro at the top of batting order and in the lower order, we have Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson.

“In the spin all-round depth, we have Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Moeen Ali, Mubasir Khan and Abrar Ahmed, who we have seen can bat in the Tests. Amongst the fast bowlers, we have Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Hasan Ali and M Wasim Jr. So, when we will jot down our line-up, we will have players who can bat till number 10, which perfectly suits our brand of cricket,” he added.