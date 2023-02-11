Share:

LAHORE - The Railways Police recovered illegal weapons that include 4 pistols, 9 magazines and 100 bul­lets from the bag of a passenger namely Ali Has­nain from the platform of railway station Pesha­war Cantt. SHO railways police Peshawar Cantt Jamal Abdul Nasir along with representative of Special Branch and other personnel during the security check of railway station Peshawar Cantt intercepted and checked a passenger Ali Has­nain on suspicion. Upon check, illegal weapons wrapped in a plastic bag recovered from his bag. The accused Ali Hasnain is a resident of Lahore who wanted to travel from Peshawar to Lahore via train Khyber Mail. The accused was arrested on the spot and a case has been registered against him at Railways Police Peshawar Cantt