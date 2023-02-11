Share:

Rawalpindi - The additional deputy Commissioner (G)/ Returning Officer (RO) of na-62 Rawalpindi-Vi nousheen israr has directed adiala Jail authorities to present president awami Muslim league (aMl) Sheikh Rashid ahmed as candidate for scrutiny purpose, informed sources on Friday. in this regard, the RO has dispatched a letter to Superintendent adiala Jail asad warraich to present Sheikh Rashid ahmed before her at 10am today (Saturday), they said. Earlier, Sardar abdul Raziq and Sardar Shehzad Khan advocates have filed a written application with RO Office on behalf of Sheikh Rashid ahmed stating their client is candidate for upcoming general election in na-62 and detained in adiala Jail. They added the Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed 11 February as the date for submission of nomination papers. “The judicial magistrate Murree has also allowed Sheikh Rashid ahmed to appear before RO Office on the said date,” the lawyers mentioned.

They pleaded the RO to issue orders to Superintendent Jail to present their client before her office for submission of nomination papers for na-62 as candidate. accepting the application, additional deputy Commissioner (G)/ Returning Officer (RO) of NA-62 Rawalpindi-Vi nousheen israr issued directions to Superintendent adiala Jail asad warraich to ensure presence of the detained Sheikh Rashid ahmed before her today (Saturday).

It may be noted that a judicial magistrate of Murree had sent Sheikh Rashid ahmed to adiala Jail on judicial remand of 14 days in a case of beating policemen at his residence when capital raided there to arrest him for accusing former president asif ali Zardari for plotting the murder of pTi Chief imran Khan.