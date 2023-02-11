Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs 1.22 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 269.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 270.50. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs. 273 and Rs. 276 respectively. The price of the euro depreciated by Rs 1.18 and closed at Rs 289.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 290.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 2.06, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 326.15 as compared to its last closing of Rs 327.20. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 33 paisas each to close at Rs 73.31 and Rs 71.75 respectively.