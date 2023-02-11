Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Fri­day adjourned further hearing of petitions filed against trans­fer of sugar mills to cotton areas till February 28. A three-mem­ber SC bench comprising Jus­tice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mu­nib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case against permission to establish and relocation of sug­ar mills in cotton growing areas. During the course of proceed­ings, the Punjab government pleaded the court to withdraw the petition. The top court ex­pressed annoyance over the Punjab government for with­drawing the case against Sugar Mills. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar asked why the provincial gov­ernment wanted to withdraw the case. The representative Punjab Industries and Com­merce Department replied that the problem of transfer of sugar mills had been resolved as the permission had been given to the mills.