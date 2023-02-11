ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Friday adjourned further hearing of petitions filed against transfer of sugar mills to cotton areas till February 28. A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case against permission to establish and relocation of sugar mills in cotton growing areas. During the course of proceedings, the Punjab government pleaded the court to withdraw the petition. The top court expressed annoyance over the Punjab government for withdrawing the case against Sugar Mills. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar asked why the provincial government wanted to withdraw the case. The representative Punjab Industries and Commerce Department replied that the problem of transfer of sugar mills had been resolved as the permission had been given to the mills.
